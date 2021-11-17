  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — After being hospitalized in July with COVID-19, Miami Beach Police Officer JC Sampedro is back home.

Sampedro spent 11 weeks in the ICU where he had to be intubated and placed on a ventilator.

Miami Beach Police Officer JC Sampedro released from the hospital after long battle with COVID-19. (Source: Miami Beach Police Department)

Thankfully, Sampedro is on the road to recovery.

He was surprised by family, friends and coworkers at the hospital as he was released this past weekend.

“I can’t thank you enough. Your prayers were heard. Definitely, there’s a big man upstairs and he pulled through for me and my family,” the emotional officer said in a video shared by police.

Sampedro, who is also a United States Marine, will continue his rehabilitation at home with his loving family by his side.

