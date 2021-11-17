MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport is expecting to see an all-time record number of travelers this Thanksgiving holiday season.

They’re projecting an 11 percent increase from the 2019 pre-covid travel period.

The busy holiday period begins on Friday and goes until the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Airport officials are expecting about 140,000 passengers per day. The busiest day will be the Sunday after Thanksgiving, when 160,000 people are expected to pass through MIA.

To deal with that, airport officials are urging people to arrive early, at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before international travel. They warn the airport will be busier than you may expect.

“Unfortunately with the rebound of air travel nationwide, we also have a spike in longer lines, busier parking garages, and unfortunately a significant increase in unruly passengers incidents over the last year,” said MIA Director Ralph Cutie’.

Police are also boosting their presence.

“Enhanced security measures have been implemented to provide an increased police presence in the form of traffic enforcement, high visibility vehicle patrols, foot patrols, bicycle response teams, and the use of undercover personnel,” said Miami-Dade Police Major Eric Garcia.

All of this comes as we’re seeing a 3,000 percent increase in unruly behavior from travelers. Much of that is fueled by opposition to the mask mandate and many times excessive drinking.

Signs are set up at the airport urging people to behave. They say things like, “DONT KEEP GRANDMA WAITING. BAD BEHAVIOR CAUSES DELAYS.” The signs go on to urge people to comply with mask laws, limit alcohol consumption, and call 911 if they see bad behavior.

If you plan to drive to the airport be aware that the increased number of travelers means garages will be quite full. Airport officials are urging people to get dropped off, use a rideshare or take public transportation.