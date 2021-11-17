DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a hit and run crash in Deerfield Beach that sent three people, including a child, to the hospital.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Eric Neyer was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, several hours after the early morning crash at the intersection of South Dixie Highway and 10th Street shortly before 1 a.m.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle fled the scene after smashing into a gray car near the railroad tracks.

The impact of the crash sent the vehicle off the road into the parking lot of the luxury auto dealership Domani Motors.

“Let’s track these people down who caused this horrendous accident,” said Paul Alvarado, managing partner of Domani Motors Inc.

“Domani Motor Cars has been here 34 years. We have cameras on the outside of the building and we are going to provide video to the police department so we can try to get to the bottom of this,” said Alvarado.

Broward Fire Rescue rushed the two adults, a man and a woman, to Broward Health North and the child to Broward Health Medical Center. They said all three had life-threatening injuries.