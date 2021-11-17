MIAMI(CBSMiami) – No matter how much money you have, every dollar matters.
Thursday, November 18th, is a day for everyone to help out and donate to their favorite nonprofits – it's "Give Miami Day."
Last year, people opened their hearts and wallets to make "Give Miami Day" a record-breaking success.
Thousands of people and businesses donated more than $18 million in the annual 24-hour fundraising event which benefits more than 800 local charities – including CBS4's Neighbors for Neighbors.
The Miami Foundation is the organization behind the event. This year they hope to break another record for Greater Miami nonprofits.