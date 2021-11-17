MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are going for their third straight win this Sunday in New York against the Jets.

The team’s mood has certainly been more upbeat.

As he finished speaking with reporters Wednesday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recreated his touchdown dance from Thursday night’s win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Dolphin players had the weekend off after that victory, and some made the most of it.

Linebacker Jerome Baker went shark diving, while offensive lineman Robert Hunt did something even more daring, and perhaps downright risky. Hunt says he went swimming in the Everglades. Hunt spotted an alligator not too far off, and went it disappeared underwater. Hunt quickly hopped out of the water.

The Dolphins, at 3-7, will head to New York as the favored team against the 2-7 Jets.

New York’s two young quarterbacks, Zach Wilson and Mike White, are injured, prompting the Jets to turn to 36-year-old Joe Flacco to start against Miami.