FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – After seven years, Dayonte Resiles is on trial for murder.

Resiles, who gained notoriety five years ago when he bolted from a Broward Courtroom and escaped through a stairwell, could face the death penalty if convicted.

Back in 2014, Resiles was arrested for burglarizing the Davie home of Jill Su and stabbing her to death.

Su, a wife and mother and the grandniece of Halliburton oil founder Erie Halliburton, was found tied up and bleeding in her bathroom.

Her son, Justin Su, discovered her body. In a chilling 911 call played by prosecutors in court Wednesday, Justin Su is heard shrieking and screaming to the 911 operator about his mother’s stab wounds and tied hands.

Resiles has said he’s innocent and was framed for the murder. His attorney Michael Orlando told the jury Wednesday that DNA evidence won’t prove his guilt.

The victim’s husband, renowned etymologist Dr. Nan Yao Su, testified Wednesday about rushing home to see his wife’s lifeless body being wheeled on a stretcher from their house.

“I said do something, she can’t be dead,” he said, holding back tears.

The trial is expected to last through early December.

If convicted, Resiles could face the death penalty.