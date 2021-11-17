MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A spokesman for Spain’s government says that leading Cuban activist Yunior Garcia has flown to Madrid with his wife.
His departure from Cuba was unannounced. He arrived with his wife on Wednesday on tourist visas.
Garcia was one of the organizers of a protest on Monday in Cuba that was suppressed by government supporters.
Garcia had also wanted to make a solo protest walk on Sunday, but he was prevented from leaving his apartment building by supporters of the government.
South Florida staged a two-day show of support this past Sunday and Monday with a car caravan in addition to gatherings at the Freedom Tower and Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana.