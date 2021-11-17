DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – A hit-and-run crash in Deerfield Beach sent three people, including a child, to the hospital.
It happened Wednesday morning at the intersection of South Dixie Highway and 10th Street shortly before 1 a.m.READ MORE: Police Ask For Help In Finding Missing Pembroke Pines Teen Aariyana Flewellen
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle fled the scene after smashing into a gray car near the railroad tracks.READ MORE: Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Aileen Marty Says People Need To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Once Available To Them
The impact of the crash sent the vehicle off the road into this parking lot of the luxury auto dealership Domani Motors.
Broward Fire Rescue rushed the two adults, a man and a woman, to Broward Health North and the child to Broward Health Medical Center. They said all three had life-threatening injuries.MORE NEWS: Woman On Bike Struck, Killed By Semi-Truck In Miami
The east and westbound lanes of Southwest 10th Street at South Dixie Highway are closed until further notice for the investigation.