FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A sinkhole formed on South Andrews Avenue in Pompano Beach.
The small sinkhole was apparently caused by a water main break near SW 8th Stree.
One driver who didn't see it accidentally went into it.
The Broward Sheriff's Office said South Andrews Avenue is shut down in both directions between Southwest 3rd Street and just north of McNab Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.