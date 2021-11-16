WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS Mornings
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Pompano Beach, Sinkhole

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A sinkhole formed on South Andrews Avenue in Pompano Beach.

The small sinkhole was apparently caused by a water main break near SW 8th Stree.

READ MORE: Miami Weather: Cool Start, Plenty Of Sunshine In The Afternoon

One driver who didn’t see it accidentally went into it.

READ MORE: Scammers Target Homeowners Through A Home Improvement Loan Program

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said South Andrews Avenue is shut down in both directions between Southwest 3rd Street and just north of McNab Road.

MORE NEWS: Bomb Threat Led To Evacuation At Coconut Creek High School

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

CBSMiami.com Team