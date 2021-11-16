MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Voters are going to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in run-off elections in Miami Beach, Hialeah, and Sunny Isle.
On Miami Beach, there are two commission races to be decided.
Group 1 has Kristen Rosen Gonzalez going up against Raquel Pacheco. Group 3 has Stephen Cohen and Alex Fernadez battling for votes.
In Hialeah, voters will be casting ballots for two council seats. In Group 6, they have a choice between Bryan and Angelica Pacheco. In Group 7, it's a race between Luis Rodriguez and Maylin Villalonga.
In Sunny Isle, voters will be choosing a mayor. The two candidates are Dana Goldman and Larisa ‘Laura’ Svechin.
The polls are open until 7 p.m.
Registered voters who choose to vote on Election Day must vote at their assigned polling place and bring proper identification.