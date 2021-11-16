  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Bicyclist Killed, Deadly crash, Deborah Souverain, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman riding her bicycle was struck and killed early Tuesday morning by a semi-truck in Miami.

The fatal accident took place near a commercial loading dock outside of the River Landing shopping and residential complex between 14 Avenue and NW North River Drive just before 7:00 a.m., according to police.

Scene of deadly accident where semi-truck hit and killed a bicyclist in MIami on Nov. 16, 2021. (CBS4)

The truck driver did remain on the scene.

The semi-truck, which had “Ceva Logistics” written on it, was either entering the loading dock or exiting when the unidentified woman was struck.

