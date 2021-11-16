MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman riding her bicycle was struck and killed early Tuesday morning by a semi-truck in Miami.
The fatal accident took place near a commercial loading dock outside of the River Landing shopping and residential complex between 14 Avenue and NW North River Drive just before 7:00 a.m., according to police.
The semi-truck, which had “Ceva Logistics” written on it, was either entering the loading dock or exiting when the unidentified woman was struck.