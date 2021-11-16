WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An altercation at a club led to a three-city shooting spree that sent three people to the hospital in Broward early Monday morning.

According to Miramar police, it happened shortly after 2 a.m. when three vehicles, a GMC Yukon and two Infinitis, left Grand Grand Café in Pembroke Pines. They were heading east when the occupant of a fourth vehicle began shooting at the Yukon and one of the Infinitis in the 8400 block of Pembroke Road.

Two people in the Infiniti were injured and taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

While officers were on scene at the Miramar location, they received word of a shooting incident in the 3500 block of S Pine Island Road in Davie involving the suspect’s vehicle and the second black Infiniti.

Police said the driver of the Infiniti was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her two passengers were unharmed.

Detectives say they are still searching for the driver who opened fire on the victims.

CBSMiami.com Team