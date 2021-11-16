NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in a residential area of North Lauderdale that led to the lockdown of three nearby schools.
According to BSO, shots rang out in the 7000 block of SW 8th Court around 11:00 a.m.READ MORE: Man Charged In Deadly Shooting At Miramar Airbnb
The preliminary investigation reveals several men were standing outside a vehicle when shots from another vehicle were fired.READ MORE: Florida Woman Hospitalized With COVID Dies After Husband Sues Palm Beach Hospital To Get Ivermectin
Nobody was hurt and deputies are actively searching for the suspects.
Three schools nearby were placed on lockdown as a precaution including North Lauderdale Elementary, Somerset Preparatory Academy and Silver Lakes Middle School.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit detectives are responding to this active incident.