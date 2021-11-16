MIAMI (CBS4) – It was a cool start to Tuesday, but not quite as chilly as Monday, with lows dipping into the low 60s and upper 50s.

It will be slightly warmer in the afternoon with highs climbing to around 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine. The breeze will build out of the northeast 10 to 15 miles per hour with higher gusts. Due to stronger onshore flow, there is a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory for boaters has been issued due to hazardous conditions out on the waters.

Tuesday night will be milder and mostly cloudy with lows falling to around 70 degrees.

The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs rise to the low 80s. Some showers will move in late in the day.

The storm chance will be highest on Thursday due to a surge of moisture from the south. Showers and storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours. Highs will not be as warm on Thursday due to the rain and clouds around.

We remain unsettled on Friday with the potential for scattered showers and some storms as a weak front moves in. On Saturday passing showers will be possible and highs will climb to the upper 70s. The rain chance starts to go down on Sunday.