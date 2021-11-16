  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, FBI, Local TV, Miami News, Plantation

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The FBI released has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Plantation.

Authorities say the suspect entered the bank, located at 50 SW 84 Avenue on Tuesday, November 16th, at 9:30 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.

READ MORE: Costco Recalls Kool-Aid Canisters Due To Possible Presence Of Metal, Glass

The suspect was wearing a light gray or white hoodie, a black ball cap, and a black mask.

READ MORE: Three Different Outcomes For FSU Professors Who Committed Sexual Misconduct With Students

The FBI did not provide any other information.

MORE NEWS: Water Main Break Caused Sinkhole On Pompano Beach Road

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.

CBSMiami.com Team