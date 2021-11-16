FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The FBI released has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Plantation.
Authorities say the suspect entered the bank, located at 50 SW 84 Avenue on Tuesday, November 16th, at 9:30 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.
The suspect was wearing a light gray or white hoodie, a black ball cap, and a black mask.
The FBI did not provide any other information.
If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.