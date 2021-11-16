MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Costco is telling its members: don’t drink the Kool-Aid.
In a letter to some of its members, Costco said the 82.5-oz canister of tropical punch-flavored Kool-Aid have been recalled due to possibly containing small pieces of metal or glass.READ MORE: ‘Crying For Freedom’: South Florida Political Leaders Call On Biden Administration To Step Up For Cuban People
Costco says members who purchased this product should not use it, and return it to their local Costco location for a full refund.READ MORE: Pfizer Asks FDA To Authorize Experimental COVID-19 Antiviral Pill, Paxlovid
The recalled products involve some “Best When Used By” dates between June 13, 2023, and October 3, 2023. Not all products in the date range are being recalled, so consumers should call the company at 1 (855) 713-9237 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MORE NEWS: Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs Scheduled To Headline 2022 Tortuga Music Festival In April