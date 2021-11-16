FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Coconut Creek High School was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
Coconut Creek police said students and staff were moved across the street to a community center as a precaution.READ MORE: Altercation At Pembroke Pines Club Led To Triple Shooting
Police announced the evacuation at the school, at 1400 NW 44th Ave, just after 11 a.m.READ MORE: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida
Just after 1 p.m., the Broward school district said teachers and students had been dismissed for the day, and parents and/or guardians were informed.
Coconut Creek police said Fort Lauderdale police bombing sniffing dogs searched the school and did not find anything suspicious.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccination Sites In South Florida
Police gave the all-clear around 3 p.m.