By CBSMiami.com Team
Bomb Threat, Coconut Creek High School

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Coconut Creek High School was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.

Coconut Creek police said students and staff were moved across the street to a community center as a precaution.

Police announced the evacuation at the school, at 1400 NW 44th Ave, just after 11 a.m.

Just after 1 p.m., the Broward school district said teachers and students had been dismissed for the day, and parents and/or guardians were informed.

Coconut Creek police said Fort Lauderdale police bombing sniffing dogs searched the school and did not find anything suspicious.

Police gave the all-clear around 3 p.m.

