By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Lewd & Lascivious Molestation, Local TV, Miami News, teacher Arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Tamarac teacher who also works as a private tutor is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl.

Plantation police arrested Leslie Wolfe, 63, who has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and lewd and lascivious conduct by a person over 18.

Wolfe is a 6th-grade math and chemistry teacher at Bethlehem Junior Academy on West Commercial Boulevard.

According to police, the incident happened in a private study room at the West Broward Regional Library in Plantation. Private tutoring sessions were conducted at the library with Wolfe and the girl.

Wolfe has tutored a number of students, ranging ages and at various locations.

Plantation police say they are concerned that he may have victimized other juveniles.

