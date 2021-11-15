MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A rally in support of Cuban protests for freedom will be held in Little Havana on Monday afternoon.

The crowd will gather on SW 8th Street in front of Versailles and call for a new era of freedom in Cuba.

The rally will be in solidarity with the protests happening Monday in Cuba.

Lisandra Reyes spent her day near where the rally will be held, holding a bouquet of white flowers.

“The white flower symbolizes freedom and we carry them because people in Cuba are not allowed to carry them, so here we are in solidarity,” she said. “We are tired of them having no food, no electricity, no basic needs. They need liberty and we’re here to support them.”

Monday is the second day of renewed calls for freedom in Cuba after more than six decades of communism.

On Sunday, rallies were held from Little Havana to downtown Miami. South Florida’s Cuban American community hopes their chants for change are heard in Cuba.

“This means the world to me. I have all my family in Cuba and if I could do more, I would,” said Reyes.

Miami police are preparing for a big crowd at the Versailles event.