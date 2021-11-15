FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Pride Fort Lauderdale is less than one week away. On Monday, city officials and community leaders celebrated the first rainbow crosswalk in Broward County.

“It is the Progress Flag, which means it includes trans, and brown and black folks as well so its a more inclusive flag,” says Morgan Mayfaire, Pride Fort Lauderdale.

Jay Price lives near by and was in awe of the crosswalk.

He made sure he got a picture with it.

“I almost cried, I almost want to cry now because its here and not destroyed, it’s on the ground – it’s happiness, says Price.

The crosswalk unveiling kicked off the countdown to Fort Lauderdale Pride, a full weekend of events and parties.

The official event will happen Saturday and Sunday at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park from noon to 9 p.m., and admission is five bucks.

“It’s inclusive of everyone in the community and there’s a lot of different things going on which is going to make it a lot of fun – the parade is something that welcomes everyone from the entire community not just the LGBTQ,” says Mayfaire.

The parade coincides with the Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is an annual observance that honors the memory of transgender individuals who were killed in anti-transgender violence.