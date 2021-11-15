PEMBROKE PINES – Several people were injured in what police are calling a road rage shooting early Monday morning.
According to Miramar police, just after 2 a.m. officers were sent to 8400 block of Pembroke Road after they received reports of the shooting. They said arriving officers found that a shooting did occur in the area of Pembroke Road. Two people were taken to local hospitals and are listed as stable.
Davie police said this a multi-jurisdiction incident that began in Pembroke Pines. They said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident in which the occupant of one vehicle shot at the other.
Davie police said their officers were sent to the area of 3500 S Pine Island Road after receiving reports of gunfire. Arriving officers found a driver who had been shot. They said the driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two other passengers were unharmed.
