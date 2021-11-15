FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Outgoing Broward County Mayor Steve Geller said Monday while the number of new COVID cases has declined dramatically it is too soon to declare victory over the virus that claimed nearly 5,000 lives in Broward.

“Until we get 80 to 85% of the population vaccinated countrywide we won’t have herd immunity,” he said. “As we go into the holidays I’m concerned we don’t hit a fourth wave.”

He acknowledged that other parts of the country are seeing another spike in COVID cases.

The mayor said vaccination rates are static in the adult population, but there are large numbers of children between the ages of 5 and 11 getting the child dose.

“Most people who haven’t been vaccinated have dug in their heels but we are starting to see breakthrough infections,” he said.

That’s one of the reasons Lida Yocum went to get a booster shot Monday.

“I’m 71 and I want to be able to see my grandchildren and travel,” she said.

Yocum says it’s been eight months since she received her second shot and she was compelled to get the booster shot.

Geller also said that Broward stands to benefit greatly from the infrastructure bill that’s just been signed into law in Washington.

He said at the busiest intersections they will be able to build overpasses to accommodate heavy traffic and they would look to purchase additional electric buses depending on how the current group of buses does in the extreme heat of South Florida.