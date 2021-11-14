MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of vehicles participated in a caravan to downtown Miami’s Freedom Tower in support of freedom on the island of Cuba on Sunday morning.

The caravan was organized by the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance.

Organizer Orlando Gutierrez spoke with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench on Sunday morning.

Here is what he had to say about today’s activities:

“We’re gonna assemble here and have a rally. There are members of parliament from different European countries coming to address the people gathered here, and then we’re going to go down 8 Street all the way east, then to Biscayne Boulevard.”

“And we’re going to station at the Freedom Tower at noon.”

“All eyes on Cuba, the entire world must be looking at that regime. We’re trying to prevent a bloodbath in Cuba. Arrests have already begun. There’s numerous people being arrested being kidnapped by the regime. We want to send a very clear message to those thugs in power in Havana that the world is watching what they do, and that they will be consequences for their violations of human rights.”

“We’ve seen very clear commitments by the United States by the European Union to add additional sanctions to the regime. The regime has very few financial sources left mostly European banks. So sanctions there will be very effective. The important thing is to support the Cuban people. We’ve seen within the past few hours that the Catholic Church has become very vocal calling for the regime not to repress.”

Rallies are reportedly planned on the island again this weekend.

Over the summer, protests in Cuba made history with videos of Cubans flooding the streets chanting ‘libertad’ or freedom.

Demonstrators also gathered on Biscayne Bay where a flotilla will take the demonstration out to sea.

The demonstration is set to end at Versailles Restaurant on Calle 8 in the afternoon.