MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was shot at a Fort Lauderdale motel on Sunday morning, according to investigators.
Fort Lauderdale police said it happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the Budget Inn located in the 2700 block of North Federal Highway.
Responding officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The man, who was not identified, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he is expected to survive his injuries.
Police said they don't have anyone in custody.
The investigation continues.