MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The message is clear as hundreds gathered in Miami in support of planned protests in Cuba: “It’s time for communism to leave this planet.”

“On July 11, there was an outburst. The people just went out into the streets screaming and that is what we’re doing right now,” Inalby Vilarchao said.

Vilarchao is one of the demonstrators who came out Sunday. She tells CBS 4 News the momentum hasn’t stopped to demand change. However, back in Cuba, the community government is believed to be silencing any opposition.

Showing a photo of political prisoners on the island, Vilarchao said, “These people are honest people and he was sentenced to nine months. Just because they’re saying they want change. It’s time for communism to leave this planet.”

Click here to see photos from Sunday’s demonstrations

That’s why Vilarchao feels it’s important to stand up for the voice of dissent in Cuba.

“He was a carpenter, we were not rich but we lived very well, we were free. There was a sense of living a life and when communism arrived in the early 60s they got him, because he was an entrepreneur,” she explained.

The pain of being separated from her father and relatives is still very real.

“That’s why I’m here to support them, to open eyes, some countries still don’t think Cuba is tyranny, communism, the oppression is on families.”

Vilarchao will likely have some family members at the protests planned in Cuba Monday, so she’s praying.

“We’ve been doing this for 62 years, because when Castro, when communism took over, I remember very immediately. They started doing things immediately to end that type of government and we haven’t stopped.”

She hangs on to hope that the voices will eventually be loud enough, to get help, some kind of intervention that will finally give Cuba liberty once again.