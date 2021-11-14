MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police are investigating an overnight double shooting resulting in the death of one man.
Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert at around midnight in the area of
51 NW 51 Street.
Once officers arrived, they located 2 men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man succumbed to his injuries and the second victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
No other details were immediately known.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.