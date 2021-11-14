MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida woke up to cooler temperatures this Sunday morning. Lows were in the low to mid-60s across Broward and Miami-Dade.

The Keys were in the lower 70s Sunday morning so a little milder than the rest of the area but still feeling nice because the humidity has dropped.

Sunday afternoon will be nice and dry with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Also, drier air has finally made its way back to South Florida after a humid start to the weekend. The humidity stays very low through early this week. High pressure is also building over the Southeastern US this Sunday and providing South Florida with a northerly wind.

While high pressure is in control at the surface, the subtropical Jetstream lies over the northwestern Caribbean, over South Florida, and the Bahamas. Because of this, our skies will have high-level clouds rolling by the next couple of days. These are thin clouds so sunshine will still peek through and the afternoon will be pleasant for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Monday morning calls for sweater weather as lows will dip into the upper 50s in the inland areas and the lower 60s along the coast. The afternoon will be a bit cooler on Monday with a forecast high temperature of 76 degrees.

Warmer temperatures return on Tuesday, mainly in the upper 70s, but still with dry and comfortable conditions along with a building breeze.

Then humidity creeps back up by midweek as moisture slides in from the Caribbean and into South Florida and this will cause rain chances to increase through the end of the workweek.

At the same time, afternoon temperatures will warm back to the low 80s starting Wednesday.