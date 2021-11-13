MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Eight people had to be hospitalized Saturday morning following a multiple-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami.
Authorities said the crash occurred at 3:10 am. near the 10200 block of Northwest 58th Street.
Those injured were transported to Kendall Regional and Jackson West Hospital, according to police.
All are said to be in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.