MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said a person had to be transported to a local hospital following a gas explosion Saturday morning at a Southwest Miami-Dade home.
Authorities said it happened at around 7 a.m. at a home near SW 114 Terrace and SW 145 Avenue.
One adult was transported by ground to the West Trauma Center, the condition of the injured person is currently unknown.
Images from the scene showed blown-out kitchen cabinets, windows and accordion shutters at the rear of the house.
The incident is being investigated.