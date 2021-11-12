MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance is planning a caravan through the streets of South Florida this weekend in support of reported upcoming demonstrations in Cuba.

“We are doing this for Miami, but also because we know that from Miami there’s a direct line to Cuba,” said Dr. Orlando Gutierrez with the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance. “And we want the people from Cuba to know that we support them, and we’re in the streets, and we’re supporting the peaceful struggle for freedom.”

On Friday morning, on the corner of Southwest 8th Street and 27th Avenue, the group held a flag demonstration and handed out flyers for this weekend’s caravan.

“Today, we are here handing out information to the community, raising awareness about the protests and the demonstrations taking part in Cuba,” said Dr. Gutierrez.

Rallies are reportedly planned on the island again this weekend. Over the summer, protests in Cuba made history with videos of Cubans flooding the streets chanting ‘libertad’ or freedom.

This weekend’s caravan in South Florida will meet at Tamiami Park at 9 a.m and is expected to go down 8th Street to the Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami.

People who want to attend are asked to wear yellow and bring flags and signs.