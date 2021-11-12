FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has filed an emergency lawsuit in the Democratic Primary race for District 20.
McCormick is taking the Broward Canvassing Board to court, calling into question three votes by mail ballots over signature issues.
READ: Emergency Motion Filed By Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
The race between McCormick and former Broward Commissioner Dale Holness is separated by just a handful of votes after a machine and hand recount.
A hearing will be held this morning.
The canvassing board is scheduled to meet later in the day to finalize the results of the race.
The winner of the Democratic Primary will face Jason Mariner in the January General Election, he was the top vote-getter in the Republican contest.
District 20, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, is overwhelmingly Democratic and it is likely whoever wins will get the seat.