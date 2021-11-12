FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The front windows of a gray Nissan Altima were shattered during a shooting on the Sawgrass Expressway near 441 in Coconut creek.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened Thursday around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes just north of US-441.

The Altima was in the center lane when a black Mercedes-Benz pulled up beside it.

“For unknown reasons at this time this black Mercedes moves over to the right side of this gray Nissan, lowers the window, and the driver fires a couple of shots toward the passenger side of the Altima,” said FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes.

One of the shots shattered the windows of the Altima.

“The driver of the gray Altima received minor injuries to his left arm because one of the bullets went through the passenger’s side window and exited through the driver’s side window,” said Reyes.

The driver was injured by the flying glass.

“We believe this might have been a road rage incident. There is no reason whatsoever that someone would shoot another human being based on a traffic infraction,” said Reyes.

The FHP said the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, described as a man in his mid to late 20s, exited at US-441 without stopping.

Anyone with information on the Mercedes-Benz or the shooting is urged to contact the FHP at *347 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org and select “Submit A Tip.”