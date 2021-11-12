Fort Lauderdale's Tortuga Music Festival UnderwayCanceled last year due to the pandemic, the Tortuga Music Festival has returned to Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Taste Of The Town: Flavors And Fun Come To Life At Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen In WynwoodLots of delicious spicy flavors and plenty of fun at Dukanoo Jamaican Kitchen in Wynwood. Its today's Taste of the Town with Lisa Petrillo

NightGarden Opens Friday At Fairchild Tropical Botanic GardenNightGarden is open seven days a week starting at 6 p.m.

Miami's Iconic Versailles Restaurant, Birthplace Of 'La Ventanita,' Celebrates 50th AnniversaryWhat originally started as a small, limited seating cafe 50 years ago has grown into the world’s most famous Cuban restaurant.

Dad Of Missing 13-Year Old Victoria Sophia Gonzalez Waited To Pick Her Up From School, She's Yet To Be SeenA 13-year-old South Florida girl has vanished after walking out of school on September 17. Police are seeking the public's help to find her.