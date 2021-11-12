  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit in Plantation came to an end in an industrial area bordered by Dania Beach and Hollywood.

Police along with the assistance of Broward sheriff’s deputies chased a White Hyundai to SW 42nd Street near SW 30th Avenue.

When they caught up to the vehicle there was no one inside. They conducted a search of the area with K-9s for the suspect.

Police have not said what instigated the pursuit.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

