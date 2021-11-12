FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A police pursuit in Plantation came to an end in an industrial area bordered by Dania Beach and Hollywood.
Police along with the assistance of Broward sheriff's deputies chased a White Hyundai to SW 42nd Street near SW 30th Avenue.
When they caught up to the vehicle there was no one inside. They conducted a search of the area with K-9s for the suspect.
Police have not said what instigated the pursuit.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.