FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A $1.1 million dollar bond has been set for a Fort Lauderdale firefighter arrested on child pornography charges.

Patrick Ryan, who appeared in bond court Friday, is facing 10 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of entering the image into a computer.

He was arrested Thursday in Sunrise.

The judge ordered that if he posts bail there will be conditions for his release.

“He shall not have access to any electronic device that can access the internet, that includes computers, phones, tablets, any smart devices, including smart televisions,” said Broward magistrate Judge Kal Evans.

The judge also ordered that he cannot be around children unsupervised.

Ryan is the father of three young children.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue released the following statement:

“Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue was notified early Thursday morning, that an employee had been arrested by Sunrise Police. The employee was not on duty at the time of the arrest and was immediately placed on administrative leave. Further disciplinary action from our agency will be pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.”