MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A wet start to the weekend with passing showers that moved across portions of South Florida in the morning. The worst of the weather was across the Keys with persistent rain leading to some localized flooding.

Throughout the day we will remain unsettled with the potential for scattered showers and some storms due to plenty of moisture ahead of a cold front.

Highs will climb to the low 80s as we will likely see a few peeks of sunshine here and there.

Friday night passing showers will be possible.

Saturday we will see some spotty showers with the potential for a few storms as the front moves in. It will be warm and steamy with highs in the low 80s.

By Sunday morning we will enjoy a cooler start with lows in the upper 60s. Drier air will settle in and highs will not be as warm, near 80 degrees. Lows dip down to the low 60s by Monday morning and we’ll enjoy pleasant sunshine with highs in the upper 70s on Monday afternoon.

The beautiful Fall-like weather continues through Tuesday with cool lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 70s. By next Wednesday lows will creep up to the upper 60s and highs will warm to the low 80s.