MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Burnt ashes littered the driveway, heavily damaged cars were parked in the carport, after a southwest Miami-Dade house fire where gunshots were reported.

It happened overnight at 10731 SW 150 Terrace in Richmond Heights.

Miami-Dade police say the reports of gunfire have not been confirmed but they are investigating. Arson investigators are also on the scene looking into the cause of the fire.

Gwen Swan, who lives next door to the home, said the fire came within inches of her house.

“I’m really literally starting to panic because now it’s like 3 o’clock in the morning,” she said.

Around the same time, neighbors reported hearing several rounds of gunfire.

“By the time I put my hand on my front door, I heard another round of gunshots,” said Swan.

She said she hit the ground immediately because she’s heard this before

“And I’m like not again because this is not the first time we’ve heard gunshots from this same location, from this same house next door,” said Swan.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez.

On the fence in front of the home, there are half a dozen bullet holes that have been painted over from the last time it was targeted

“And right now, the second time around, I’m like, now I’m mad, you know because I’m hearing it again,” said Swan.

Neighbors said there have been issues at the home since the new tenants moved in. They’re hoping detectives can bring back calm to this quiet street.