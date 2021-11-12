MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade public schools’ new relaxed mask rules are now in effect.

But kids can’t simply show up at their school not wearing them. Parents of students in all schools, including K-8 centers and elementary schools, must complete an opt-out form and return it to their child’s school. Forms can be downloaded at backtoschool.dadeschools.net or obtained at their child’s school.

Additionally, fully vaccinated employees at all schools may choose not to wear facial coverings.

The school district said their decision to make masks optional relied on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), in addition to guidance from the public health and medical experts task force.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said they made the decision with their task force after seeing consistently lower case numbers and higher vaccination rates.

“With three weeks under our belt, and well into the fourth week, we have maintained, as a community, less than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. Sixty-three percent of our children have been fully vaccinated, and 83 percent having been administered at least one dose,” he said.

The district will have 12 on-site school locations set up to vaccinate children ages five and older. By next week, the number of sites will expand to 70.

Select Publix, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies are now administering the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to children. Find pharmacy locations here.

Select Winn-Dixie pharmacies are also offering the Pfizer vaccine doses to the 5-11 set. Click Here for availability