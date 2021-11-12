MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new hospital in West Broward County is set to welcome patients on November 15.

“So, we’re starting off with 165 beds, but really the sky is the limit, basically the way the facility is constructed you can really up with additional floors,” Giorgio Tarchini, HSA Healthcare Assistant Division Chief Medical Officer.

There’s actually infrastructure to accommodate 600 hospital beds. Once opened, it will be home to multiple specialties including, cardiology, general surgery, neurosciences, oncology, women’s services, and urology.

“The level of care that we can provide at this facility, we have really the latest technology, we handpicked physicians and we can provide a level of care that’s very high,” Tarchini said.

Tarchni is helping to oversee the hospital, he told CBS 4 News this could be quite an upgrade for some who have been going to the Plantation General Hospital approximately 5 miles away.

“And really the patient experience is above anything else, in terms of the rooms we have, everybody has a media board, we can track who’s taking care of them. There will still be that opportunity for people living in that area and we’re only not too far from that area, so we have two hospitals that are very close in the vicinity.”

HCA Florida University comes online in light of some pushback, some did not want to see Plantation General Hospital closed down. HCA Healthcare which owns that facility tells us, at this point, it will scale back operations to only adult ER services.

“So we have two DaVinci robots, which means they’re the top of the line robots available, so yes typically the patients will have shorter stays, typically the surgeries are safer,” Tarchini explained.

There will be 650 employees at the Davie facility, both new and some from the transition.

“The other really important thing I want to point out is the academic relationship we have with Nova Southeastern so that’s one advantage,” Tarchini added.

The hospital will be fully operational Monday, and already has plans to deliver 3 babies on the first day.