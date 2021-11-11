WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday is Veterans Day, a day when America honors those who have served in the U.S. military.

It is a federal holiday, which means government institutions are closed, but many retail stores, grocery stores, and restaurants will remain open.

If you are a veteran, click here to see how you can benefit from deals and discounts on your special day.

Here is what’s open and closed for the holiday:

• Federal and state offices: Closed

• Miami-Dade and Broward county offices: Closed

• Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed

• Public schools: Closed

• Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed

• Post offices: Closed

• Stock markets: Open

• Banks: Most Closed

• Tri-Rail: Normal schedule

• Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Normal schedule

• Garbage collection: Normal schedule

• Malls: Open

