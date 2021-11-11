  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Efforts to create the so-called “Miya’s Law” are moving forward.

Miya Marcano was a 19-year-old sophomore at Orlando’s Valencia College and a graduate of Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines.

She disappeared in September, the night she was supposed to fly to South Florida to visit family.

Her suspected killer was a co-worker at her apartment complex who was interested in her romantically.

He was found dead a few days after she went missing from an apparent suicide.

Officials think he used a master key to enter her apartment.

Miya’s Law would better protect apartment renters by running background checks for prospective maintenance workers.

