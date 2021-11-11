MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Book Fair is back following last year’s virtual-only event and kicks off this Sunday, November 14 on the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus in Downtown Miami.

“God I could start crying, this is our 38th year,” said Lisette Mendez, Director of Programs, Miami Book Fair.

Last year’s Book Fair was completely virtual due to the pandemic, but as COVID numbers continue to decline throughout the county, organizers said it is now safe for the Book Fair to return.

The 2021 Miami Book Fair is slightly smaller this year, featuring 150 authors, who will be presenting their literature instead of 500.

Local author, Kristen Arnette told CBS4 she is looking forward to face-to-face interactions with attendees.

“I think it’s special and we don’t get that a lot of other places.” Arnette, author of “With Teeth.”

Arnette is one of the authors who will be presenting their work at the book fair.

Organizers of the event will also host a virtual component of the fair.

“Book fairs are pretty crucial I think, not only for readers but authors. It’s a chance to kind of come together,” said Arnette.

The Book Fair begins Sunday, November 14, and runs through November 21.