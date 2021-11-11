FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Hollywood residents and city leaders went head to head Wednesday night at a community meeting over concerns about a new condo complex.

A majority of residents at the meeting opposed plans for the development at 1301 South Ocean Drive, the location of the current community center. They said it would go against the city code.

City commissioners said it will bring in much needed revenue.

“I have been listening to my residents in District 5. They do not have an opinion based on no infomation yet. The ones I have spoken to want this,” said Commissioner Kevin Biederman.

Commissioners say the 30-story, 190 unit building will generate upfront about $35 million in revenue for the city and will be under a 99-year lease.

But residents at the meeting said there’s more to consider.

“We need to have the public land stay public and not for private development. This city is breaking its own code on the height restrictions,” said Andy Roughner.

“The commissioners years ago understood the value of this land,” said Claude Luceiani.

The land was deeded to the city and can be developed if it serves what is considered a “public purpose.” The city attorney determined the development would.

Last week, the topic made headlines when Hollywood resident Cat Uden dressed as a condo building at “Hollyweird” in opposition to the project, and police accused her of planning a protest.

One petition against the condo has almost 4,000 signatures.

For more on the Hollywood proposal, the city addresses common questions here.

To read about the campaign against the proposal, more information here.