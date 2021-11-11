  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale firefighter is behind bars, accused of disturbing crimes.

Patrick Ryan was arrested in Sunrise Thursday morning on several counts of possession of child pornography.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue released the following statement:

“Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue was notified early Thursday morning, that an employee had been arrested by Sunrise Police. The employee was not on duty at the time of the arrest and was immediately placed on administrative leave. Further disciplinary action from our agency will be pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.”

The department later confirmed the employee referenced in the statement was indeed Ryan.

