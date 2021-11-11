MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A juvenile had to be treated for injuries Thursday morning after he and his dog were attacked by a pit bull in Dania Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said it happened shortly before noon in the area of the 4600 block of Southwest 33rd Avenue.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and treated the juvenile on the scene for his injuries.
The pit bull was eventually located and taken by animal control.
No other information was released regarding this incident.