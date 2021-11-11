  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:BSO, Local TV, Miami News, Pit Bull Attack

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A juvenile had to be treated for injuries Thursday morning after he and his dog were attacked by a pit bull in Dania Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said it happened shortly before noon in the area of the 4600 block of Southwest 33rd Avenue.

READ MORE: Florida Takes First Step In Drawing New Congressional Maps

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and treated the juvenile on the scene for his injuries.

READ MORE: NightGarden Opens Friday At Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

The pit bull was eventually located and taken by animal control.

MORE NEWS: Military Veterans Developing Cancers After Being Exposed To Burn Pits

No other information was released regarding this incident.

CBSMiami.com Team