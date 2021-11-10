MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday is Veterans Day, a day when America honors those who have served in the U.S. military.
It is a federal holiday, which means government institutions are closed, but many retail stores, grocery stores, and restaurants will remain open.READ MORE: Miami Beach Man Charged With Attempted Sexual Battery
If you are a veteran, click here to see how you can benefit from deals and discounts on your special day.
Here is what’s open and closed for the holiday:
• Federal and state offices: Closed
• Miami-Dade and Broward county offices: Closed
• Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed
• Public schools: ClosedREAD MORE: 'Insurer Of Last Resort,' Citizens Adds Nearly 205,000 Policies Since 2020
• Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed
• Post offices: Closed
• Stock markets: Open
• Banks: Most Closed
• Tri-Rail: Normal schedule
• Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Normal schedule
• Garbage collection: Normal scheduleMORE NEWS: Florida Jobless Claims Similar To Pre-Pandemic Numbers
• Malls: Open