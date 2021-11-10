LITTLE HAVANA (CBSMiami) — Versailles Cuban Restaurant is celebrating 50 years!

The Little Havana staple has been serving up Cuban cuisine since 1971.

Complete with music and cafecito, of course, the restaurant is throwing a big celebration.

“I come out here all the time,” says Tomás Naranjo.

He remembers a time before Versailles was here. But he become a frequent customer.

“Since very small,” he says. “I was 8 years old. I used to come out with my dad.”

From longtime customers to first time visitors, people gathered around the ventanita where it all began.

“Well, I actually missed my flight yesterday,” laughs Andrea Mesa, who is visiting from Chile. “So I said, OK, I’m going to Versailles and having fun!”

“I am staying with a friend who is Cuban and she said, ‘Go to Versailles and take back a cafecito or cortadito!’” Mesa says.

More than the food, it is the sense of community Versailles has created that has kept people coming back for decades.

As part of the celebration, Versailles is featuring a throwback menu from 1971 with the original prices, like croquetas for 20 cents.