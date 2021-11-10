WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former band teacher at South Dade Senior High School is facing serious charges after being accused of sexual activity with a former student.

The victim told police that when she was 15 years old, back in 2016,
Andrew Zweibel, 33, told her to meet him inside the guitar room during a school banquet.

The victim then said that Zweibel told her he had feelings for her and proceeded to kiss her on the lips.

The arrest report says that when the victim was 16, she and Zweibel engaged in sexual activity at an unknown hotel in Miami-Dade County.

On Friday, July 9, 2021, police said a controlled telephone call was placed to Zweibel by the victim, where he openly admitted to the victim’s allegations.

Zweibel has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

