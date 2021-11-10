FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Tortuga Music Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend.

The festival kicks off Friday at noon on the beach at 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard.

To avoid what happened at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, in which eight people were killed and dozens more injured when the crowd surged toward the stage during Travis Scott’s performance, concert-goers can expect a heavy police and security presence.

Law enforcement officers and fire rescue personnel will be stationed throughout the event and surrounding area.

Fort Lauderdale police urge those going to say something to law enforcement officers if they see something suspicious.

The festival, which features some of the biggest names in country music, draws more than 100-thousand over the three day event. This year’s festival includes performances by Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, John Pardi, Cole Swindell, Jimmie Allen, Michael Ray, Chris Lane, Gabby Barrett, and Lee Brice.

Another item to take note of is that there is no designated event parking,

Attendees are encouraged to use a ride share service or the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi. Taxis and rideshare services will use Harbor Drive for passenger pick up and drop off. Rideshares could face fines for picking up or dropping off at any other location.

Drivers can expect delays on all barrier island roadways especially A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard. Delays should also be expected on Southeast 17th Street and Las Olas Boulevard.