MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has been arrested.

Aaron Hamid, a 27-year-old history teacher at John A. Ferguson Senior High, was taken into custody Monday by Miami-Dade Schools Police.

He’s been charged with three felony counts, including offenses against students by authority figures and unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor.

Many students told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that they are troubled by the allegations.

Anabella Diaz, an 11th grader, said, “I think this is disgusting especially with an authority figure. School is supposed to be a safe environment. I think it is good her best friend told someone about this because it shouldn’t have been going on in the first place.”

Diego Delgado, a 12th grader, said “This is gross. I mean the guy is 27 and she is 16. I thinK this was nasty.” David Herrera, an 11th grader, said “I feel disgusted. This is not right to have people preying on children.”

John Diaz, an 11th grader, said “I just feel disrespected. I mean how could this be happening at my school?”

At the start of the pandemic, the teen, who was a junior, was in Hamid’s advanced placement U.S. history course which she attended via Zoom. She was 16-years-old at the time.

Hamid and the teen began talking out of class, using the Remind communication platform and later exchanged phone numbers, according to the report.

The teen reportedly told police that Hamid would pick her up and they would have sexual activity in his car or at his Cutler Bay while he was still her teacher.

It was the teen’s best friend who notified a school staff member that there was an inappropriate relationship going on, according to the report. They in turn contacted the police.

“The victim stated that the defendant contacted her the morning when this incident was reported, and she deleted content that could be incriminating information from her phone. The victim advised that the relationship lasted approximately a year of intimacy,” according to the arrest report.

Hamid has been with the school district for four years and has no prior disciplinary action.

“An allegation of this nature against any one of our employees is disheartening and illicit behavior will not be tolerated. Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) will continue to remind employees of their professional, moral and ethical duties and responsibilities,” said the district in a statement.

Hamid has been terminated and he will not be allowed to seek future work with the district.

Hamid’s arrest comes on the heels of recent arrests including Heiry Calvi, a pregnant teacher from John I. Smith K-8 in Doral who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Hialeah Middle School teacher Brittiny Lopez-Murray was arrested on October 4, on charges of having sex on multiple occasions with a 14-year-old former student in her car.

She was named “Rookie Teacher of the Year” at the school in 2017.

Another teacher in Doral, Daniel Fernandez, who taught at Renaissance Middle Charter School, was also arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Police said the 36-year-old Fernandez admitted to kissing and performing a sex act on a 14-year-old girl.