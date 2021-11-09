MIAMI (CBSMiami) — For many, Versailles Restaurant is the heart of Miami.

“It can’t get more Miami than this,” said Alex Espinoza, a Versailles regular.

It is also a news gathering source.

“This is the place to come. You get the cultural vibe of Miami, what’s going on in politics, in the news,” explained HistoryMiami Director Jorge Zamanillo.

For others, it is a second home.

“Same friends, same people, same good food,” said Versailles regular Enrique Morera.

Morera and his group of friends have been having lunch at Versailles every day for the past 50 years. They are known as the “teenagers table.”

“I sit in the same place same chair,” said Morera, while enjoying a chicken soup with his friends.

“We make comments about politics, about our lives, but mostly myself I try to laugh,” said Emilio Alvarez, another Versailles regular.

Years of laughter and countless memories are centered around this one table alone. This is just one of the thousands of stories you’ll hear from one of the most iconic landmarks in Miami.

Of course, there is also the famous cafecito, the mouthwatering croquetas, pastelitos, the palomilla, rice and beans and the yuca.

Versailles and all its glory have been the inspiration and character in several TV shows and movies.

One of them, “The Chef” featuring John Favreau and Sofia Vergara.

Their food and popularity make it a first stop for tourists visiting Miami.

“We literally just got off the flight and came right here with suitcases and all,” said tourist Cristina Esposito.

Versailles is known not only for their delicious Cuban food, but for being the epicenter of protests, demonstrations and celebrations.

From the death of Fidel Castro in 2016 and the Heat and Marlins championship runs to the many Cuban Freedom protests. Versailles is not only a restaurant, but also a place where memories are made.

On Wednesday November 10, Versailles will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a throwback menu to 1971 starting at 4 p.m. for dine in only.